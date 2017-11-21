Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Town Crier David Mitchell was challenged to sing at The Cross for Children in Need.

It was part of a number of challenges that were set by Facebook friends of Sheila Callaghan from Moules a GoGo Chester.

The challenges were for Sheila to sing nominated songs around Chester - one being to dress as a nun and walk into the main church at Chester Cathedral and sing Sound of Music song Climb Every Mountain!

The Town Crier’s challenge was set by Cynthia Alcock and was completely out of his comfort zone but he agreed to sing along with Sheila to a Bob Dylan classic.

Sheila and her team of Pudsey Bears continued their challenges throughout the day serenading shoppers around the city singing classic songs such as Teddy Bears’ Picnic, Gracie Fields classic Sing as we Go and various Christmas tunes.

The people of Chester were very generous in their response helping to raise £520 for Children in Need.

Sheila is still open for challenges to continue the fundraising and you can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sheila-callaghan3