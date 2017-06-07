Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's noisiest citizen will present the first ever one man show at Chester’s new Storyhouse cultural centre.

Town crier David Mitchell will perform For Crying Out Loud! on Saturday, June 24, at 7.30pm.

The show presents the humorous side of life as a town crier together with some quirky snippets from Chester’s rich history.

David, who has entertained more than 500 audiences across the UK, Canada and the US, explained: “I travel all over the country speaking to audiences about this unusual job but it will be a great privilege to stage this show in the heart of the city and in such a special setting.

“I have previously presented the show at various venues in and around Chester but I am preparing a new segment for this location: a virtual walk through the history of Northgate Street; meeting up with George Frederick Handel, Admiral Nelson and Charles Dickens along the way.”

Those who have already seen the show include Nick Fry, heritage officer, Chester Cathedral, an amateur thespian who has appeared on TV and recently in Matt Baker’s Chester City Passion as Pontius Pilate.

Nick said: “A natural storyteller, David held a full house spellbound with tales of town criers past and present, amusing stories about his home city and mishaps that really could only happen to a town crier! I unreservedly recommend the performance to everyone.”

Brian Carter, past national president, The Association of Speakers Clubs, said: “Dress David Mitchell in a town crier’s outfit, give him a handbell and put him under the spotlight on a stage and he will give you a powerful demonstration of how to have an audience eating out of his hand.”

Liz Roberts, chair, Chester Tour Guides, commented: “My friends and I really enjoyed the evening– the storytelling and comic timing were excellent! We weren’t too sure what to expect but we were thoroughly entertained and loved the quick-witted repartee with the audience.”

The show will be in the Garret Theatre, which is located in the glass extension on the top floor of Storyhouse, with its own bar and views across the city.

Tickets can be booked online by clicking on this link.