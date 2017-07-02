Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Theatretrain pupils from the Chester schools took part in performances of Broadway Baby at the city’s Forum Studio Theatre.

Children from the age of four up to 18 appeared in the compilation of songs, dances and scenes from popular Broadway and West End musicals.

(Photo: UGC)

Featuring music from shows as diverse as Shrek, Mary Poppins, Les Miserables and Finding Neverland, the talented youngsters thrilled the capacity audiences with their singing, dancing and acting.

Theatretrain’s youngest pupils in the TT Minis class appeared in a theatre show for the first time and commanded the stage with their confidence and skill.

(Photo: UGC)

Also performing were the Theatretrain Regional Choir who performed their Broadway Medley, Jai Ho, a jazz version of the Theme from Spiderman and an acappella rendition of House of Gold by Twenty One Pilots.

Summer holiday workshops will soon be taking place at Theatretrain where young people aged 3-18 can take part in week-long workshops exploring musicals such as Grease, Annie, Hairspray or Mamma Mia.

(Photo: UGC)

The group is also taking registrations for the autumn term for children in all age groups, including the free introductory classes for three year olds that are held at Queen’s Park High School on Saturday mornings.

Contact Steve Davies on 07809 871600 or chester@theatretrain.co.uk.