Two Chester firms showed off their green credentials when they challenged each other to a ‘dance off’ in their all-electric Tesla cars.

Dandy’s Topsoil in Sealand Road put its Model X up against the exact same car owned by their neighbours from customer engagement firm Intilery based just up the road at Park West Business Park.

The cars, both in black, flashed their lights and opened their automatic falcon wing doors and front doors simultaneously in rhythm with the music like a couple of automotive ballet dancers.

Apparently the spectacle attracted a few onlookers as the contest took place in the car park near the Costa drive thru on Chester’s Greyhound Retail Park but with no clear winner.

Owner of Dandy’s, Adam Dandy, said “When Gareth (Gareth James) from Intilery, also based on Sealand Road in Chester, challenged me to a dance off, how could I say no!”

The two business owners turned to the 100% electric vehicles earlier this year as a way to reduce their companies' carbon footprint and embrace new technology.

The Tesla Model X is the brainchild of PayPal creator Elon Musk. The luxury cars have incredible acceleration with 0-60mph in just 2.6 seconds and a range of 300 miles on a full charge which takes as little as 45 minutes.

In July, the government announced that all sales of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK will cease by 2040. Volvo, meanwhile, has said every vehicle it launches from 2019 will have an electric motor.

The National Grid predicts that by 2050, there could be up to 26 million electric vehicles (EVs) on the road in the UK.

There are currently more than 4,700 locations with charging points around the UK, according to website Zap-Map.com. New locations are being added daily.

This trend looks set to continue, with petrol stations and motorway services due to be made to install charge points, under the government’s Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill.