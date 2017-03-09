Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager is over the moon with her apprenticeship at Chester’s award-winning boutique hotel.

Beth Vernon, 17, from Chester, gained the opportunity to work at Edgar House overlooking the River Dee and situated atop the ancient city walls after securing the apprenticeship through West Cheshire College.

Receiving national coverage this year and having outranked rival hotels in luxury destinations such as Paris, Venice, Rome and Barcelona, the hotel is firmly establishing itself as a sought-after boutique and romantic getaway in the city.

Named the second most romantic retreat in the world, it took on Europe’s elite in the 2017 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for hotels and also claimed top spot for the most romantic hotel in Europe 2017.

Beth began her apprenticeship at Edgar House in October last year as part of the front of house team and will continue in the position until October this year.

She said: “I am over the moon to have been offered this fantastic opportunity. Edgar House is a lovely boutique hotel, growing in popularity and known for its amazing service.

“I know that I will gain valuable experience working here and the team have already made me feel really welcome.”

The hotel and Beth were connected through the college’s apprenticeship programme.

Tim Mills, co-owner, said: “We pride ourselves on our impeccable attention to detail in all areas of business as well as delivering an exemplary service to our customers. We therefore surround ourselves with the best team possible.

“At Edgar House we think it’s important to give young, enthusiastic people an opportunity to better their career prospects hence we enquired about the apprenticeship programme with West Cheshire College and they found us the perfect match in Beth.

“Not only do we want to help develop young talent from the outset but we want to add value and allow them to gain the experience they need to prepare them for the future.”

He added: “Beth is a welcome addition to the team and we couldn’t thank West Cheshire College enough for their help and support with this.”

Beth added: “I love working here and I am excited to have been given this opportunity to learn about the industry and develop my career whilst also being paid.

“I really am grateful to West Cheshire College for connecting us and organising the apprenticeship.

“I am hoping to have a long career in the hospitality industry and this opportunity will certainly gear me up for that.”