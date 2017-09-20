Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new virtual reality zombie game has been released in partnership with a Chester -based computer games development studio.

Bloody Zombies is by Hampshire-based nDreams and Paw Print Games in Hunters Walk, Canal Street, Chester – not far from the unrelated Virtual Reality Escapes centre which opened recently in Upper Northgate Street.

Bloody Zombies is a one-to-four player game designed to be played with any combination of TV and VR players, online or on the couch.

A blurb for the game says: “Set in a London wasteland, bloody zombies (pun intended) run amok and four rough-and-tough cockney misfits must work together to beat back the rotting hordes.

“With easily accessible moves, yet with deep freeform combat and brutal chainable combos, players can unlock special moves and discover melee weapons to expand their zombie-slaying abilities.

"The VR player’s enhanced viewpoint means you can also find in-game secrets, provide tactical support, and conquer obstacles using a unique diorama view.”

Antony White, co-founder and director at Paw Print Games, said: “Bloody Zombies combines irreverent British humour, exaggerated characterisation with an approach to over-the-top urban violence to create a new style of brawler. Team play is definitely key, but you’ll also need to beat your friends to compete for the highest score.”

Paw Print Games is a computer games development studio formed in Chester by passionate veterans of the games industry, Steven Craft and Antony White. The pair surrounded themselves with a team of video games fanatics who are dedicated to converting ideas and dreams into reality (and virtual reality!).

For more information, visit the Bloody Zombies Facebook page or check out videos and upcoming developer playthroughs at YouTube or tweet @nDreamsVR using the hashtag #BloodyZombies.