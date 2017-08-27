Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester teacher has completed his UK2Spain challenge and succesfully raised thousands of pounds to help greyhounds and lurchers both in the UK and Spain.

Toby Boram, 54, had a fantastic send off from Vets 4 Pets on Brook Lane, followed by a series of events in Hereford and Bath – all organised by Forever Hounds Trust volunteers.

But once on the ferry to France, Toby and TeamUK2Spain were on their own with just Facebook support for company.

It was always going to be a tough challenge and there were struggles along the way but Toby overcame every one.

There were some horrendous head winds in France that added hours onto an already gruelling ride; the roads and gradients of the Pyrenees took every bit of mental and physical determination Toby had as he pushed on up and over to Spain, and its searing summer temperatures.

But the boys rose to every single challenge on this 14-day trip to a triumphant arrival in Murcia where they were escorted into the San Javier Velodrome by Tina from Galgos Del Sol (GDS) and Team Roldan, (The Galgo Warriors) complete with motorcycle outrider and support cars!

Toby said: “And there I was, surrounded by cyclists, with cycle team cars in front and behind, a motorbike speeding past to stop the traffic at the next road junction so our passage to the velodrome would not be interrupted.

“A dream of mine since first watching the Tour de France on television, and across the road into the velodrome a white line showing where the UK2Spain route would end.”

You’d imagine he’d spend the next few days asleep? Not a chance!

Far too many pointy nose cuddles and kisses awaited him at the Galgos Del Sol centre and he spent a few days there doing what he loves best, spending time with the dogs and trying to make a difference to their lives!

So what next? The team have been given the most amazing honour at GDS: a kennel in the name of Toby UK 2 Spain!.

A very lucky galgo – which is a Spanish greyhound – from GDS will be joining Toby’s existing Forever Hounds Trust canine family, Rowan and Eric, very soon.

An amazing £8442.44 has so far been raised for Toby’s two favourite charities – Forever Hounds Trust and Galgos Del Sol.

If you would like to donate, visit www.paypal.me/tobyuk2spain or www.gofundme.com/tobyuk2spain .