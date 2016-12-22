Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cabbie's heartwarming act of good old-fashioned honesty has proved it really is the season of goodwill.

KingKabs driver Abdul Bashir was accidentally given an extra £30 by a passenger returning from a night out in Chester on Saturday (December 21).

But rather than pocket it and put it towards his Christmas spends, he returned to Nath Lavender's house and posted it through his letterbox three days later.

Sharing Abdul's note on Facebook, Nath revealed the 'legend's' gesture has restored his faith in people's honesty.

He wrote: "Come home to an envelope with a note from Abdul my taxi driver from Saturday night back from Chester with King cabs [sic].

"My driver returning £30 which I gave him extra when it all got stuck together.

"Abdul you little legend you've just earned yourself a little Christmas present."

When The Chronicle managed to track Abdul down, he simply explained that he felt compelled to return the cash to its rightful owner.

KingKabs managing director Nigel Thomas said he was 'delighted' to hear of Abdul's good deed.

He said: "It's a difficult job at this time of year when you are dealing with customers at night under pressure and that was exceptionally honest of him to take that money back to the customer."

Have you experienced any faith-restoring acts of kindness in the run-up to Christmas? Tweet us @ChesterChron or let us know in the comments below.