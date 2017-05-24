Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester tattoo parlour is raising money for the victims of the Manchester terror attack by offering special tattoos.

This weekend, Minerva Lodge Tattoo Club on Upper Northgate Street are joining forces with dozens of other tattoo parlours across the country and inking Manchester bee tattoos for £50 to show their solidarity - with all proceeds going towards the victims' families.

The quirky fundraising initiative was started by Stalybridge tattoo artist Sam Barber, with the bee symbolising Manchester's hardworking past during the Industrial Revolution.

Steven Bowness from Minerva Lodge said he and his team were 'so very humbled' to take part in the event, and said the Chester branch alone has already raised £660 for the appeal.

"We are holding our event here at Minerva this weekend which is now fully booked. Every penny will go directly to people affected by the events in Manchester.

"We are so very humbled to be part of this event and are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Mancunian brothers and sisters during these hard times," he added.