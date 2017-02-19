Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wirral and Chester Taekwondo has started the year as they mean to go on.

With only two competitions so far this year, Wirral and Chester Taekwondo students have won an astonishing 141 medals in 2017 and are already well on their way to beating last year’s total of 523 medals.

Most recently, they returned from the North Wales Championships with 44 new North Wales champions, 39 silver medallists and 36 bronze medallists.

Chief instructor master Richard Saunders, 6th Degree Black Belt, said: “I am immensely proud of the perseverance and dedication of our students, many have trained long and hard to achieve these medals, proving hard work pays off!”

Wirral and Chester Taekwondo have a full time academy in Bromborough and cater for all ages, starting at two and a half years right up and beyond retirement age.

For further information, please contact the Academy on 0151 378 5256 or by emailing joanne@wirraltkd.co.uk.