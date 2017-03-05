Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldi’s plans to open a third supermarket in Chester have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.

The retailer lodged a planning application last November to demolish the Mercedes Benz dealership in Countess Way and erect a food store and a 109-space car park in its place.

A decision is awaited from Cheshire West and Chester Council but the car showroom has just relocated to Cheshire Oaks freeing up the site. Notices on the doors state that the dealership relocated to Longlooms Road East as of February 20.

Aldi already has a store at nearby Bumpers Lane and a second outlet off Tarvin Road in Boughton.

The latest food store, representing a ‘multi-million pound investment’, would be close to Blacon and the University of Chester student population and could prove a fearsome competitor for neighbouring supermarket Morrisons.

But residents are divided over whether it would be an asset to the community.

There is plenty of support for the budget retailer but also concerns about the sheer number of supermarkets now serving Chester and fears over the traffic that would be generated.

David Cracknell OBE, of nearby Gawer Park, former director of education at Cheshire County Council, objects.

He said: “Whilst I understand that some people may welcome a food store in this location, I strongly urge the council, before it reaches its decision on this application, to take full account of the serious additional traffic congestion and safety risks that will arise from it.”

An objection from Upton Parish Council reads: “UPC is opposed to the site being changed to ‘Use Class A1’ (for the erection of an Aldi supermarket), due to the existing high traffic volume on the adjacent link ways which would be likely to increase if the proposal was approved.”

Opposing the scheme, Cllr Richard Beacham, who represents the neighbouring Newton ward, wrote: “Increased congestion in this area would be counterproductive for emergency services based nearby, including a police headquarters and the local hospital/A&E department.”

Andrew Pannell, of Chester Civic Trust, said: “This is an important gateway site on one of the main roads entering the historic City of Chester and requires a building of high architectural quality that sets the tone for the city as a whole.

“Unfortunately this proposed design is of a purely functional appearance for a low price supermarket and its surrounding car park.”

However, Anita Polak, of Shelley Road, Blacon, is supportive.

She said: “I’m very much looking forward to the new Aldi opening at Parkgate Road. It will be great to have an affordable supermarket nearby. At the moment it’s difficult to shop at Aldi, Greyhound Park, for someone who doesn’t drive.”

Mr and Mrs R Manford, of Woodside Court, Abbots Park, Chester, agree: “We believe this would be beneficial to the residents of the local area.”

Sara Duncan, of Brook Lane, said: “Great use of the Mercedes site and gives an alternative to Morrisons locally – will create jobs and save having to go to Boughton or Sealand Road to shop at Aldi.”

Fellow supporter Mrs Christine Woolley, of Griffin Close, Blacon, wrote: “I think this new Aldi store is a great idea. The store is very affordable for everybody – even those on a budget!”