Chester students will be given a vote over whether they remain part of the National Union of Students (NUS) in the wake of local and national controversies.

Chester Students Union (CSU) announced a referendum after an internal vote conducted by the University of Chester’s sports and societies at their annual meeting resulted in a draw.

Cherelle Mitchell, President of CSU, said: “It will simply mean a campaign for or against our affiliation with NUS.

“It won’t mean much for the university, perhaps some disruption with the referendum taking place. The NUS will be invited to talk on its behalf and there will be students talking against.

“We will be discussing it further on the trustee board and will be announcing further information this month.”

The National Union of Students is an organisation that acts as a platform for student unions to voice the views of the students they represent.

More than 600 student unions in the UK are members of the NUS, with only 5% of unions not being members.

This will be the second time Chester students will vote on its status in the NUS, after another referendum was held in 2014, with students voting to remain members by a landslide.

However, the NUS has recently found itself at the centre of controversies which provoked criticism from both students and politicians.

Chester’s NUS representative, Darta Kaleja, sparked controversy in April 2016 when she voted against a motion to help students organise National Holocaust Memorial Day events, because it excluded other genocides.

She said: “I am against the NUS ignoring and forgetting other mass genocides and prioritising others. When during my education was I taught about the genocides in Tibet or Rwanda? It is important to commemorate all of them.”

These comments were subsequently criticised by Jewish groups and politicians, including former government minister Eric Pickles.

But much of the controversy came with the election of new NUS president, Malia Bouattia, and the revealing of several comments made by her that were accused of being anti-Semitic.

In these comments, Ms Bouattia referred to the University of Birmingham as a “Zionist outpost in higher education,” with “the largest Jsoc [Jewish student society] in the country”.

She also criticised the Israel-Palestine peace process, claiming it was “strengthening the colonial project” of Israel and that “to consider that Palestine will be free only by means of fundraising, non-violent protest…is problematic”.

Several student unions withdrew from the NUS in response to these comments, including Hull, Lincoln and Loughborough.

In addition, many unions held referendums on continued membership of the NUS, with Chester now joining the likes of Newcastle, Oxford and Cambridge to decide whether or not they should remain members.