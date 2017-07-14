Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A student due to graduate this summer has secured her second high-profile television production job – less than two months after completing her course.

Charlotte Manifold, from Chester, began work on multi-million pound feature drama Cheated, shot in and around Liverpool, the day after her final degree show film was screened at the University of Salford’s New Adelphi, marking the completion of her BA (hons) media and performance course.

She beat three other interviewees with previous industry credits to land a production office role on the drama, filmed by German broadcaster UFA Fiction – the makers of recent Channel 4 hit Deutschland ‘83.

And days after that contract ended, Charlotte started work in Manchester on a pilot comedy provisionally titled The Other One, being made by Tiger Aspect productions for the BBC.

The 21-year-old has now been promoted to the senior role of production secretary – managing all of the ‘behind the scenes’ elements of film-making, from setting up the logistics of a shoot to making sure the cast and crew have the right paperwork.

Charlotte said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have got these two roles so soon after finishing university. The course gives you a really good insight into what goes on in the industry and it’s really prepared me for going out and doing it.

“During my course, I did a lot of production roles on university-based projects, which recreated what I’m doing now but were on a smaller scale, so the experience I had at Salford has been really beneficial.”

Michelle Morris, lecturer in media and performance at the University of Salford, said: “Charlotte’s success is remarkable and I’m delighted she’s found her niche so quickly. She’s an incredibly talented student who’s been fast tracked to an incredibly impressive position and she’s definitely one to watch – it wouldn’t surprise me if she wins a BAFTA in a few years!

“We work very closely with a huge range of production companies to provide students with experience in the industry that really sets them up for a career in television, and so increasingly broadcasters are looking towards our students as the content producers of the future.”