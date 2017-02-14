Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Developers behind a 379-bed student housing scheme will name the complex after Chester-born railway engineer Thomas Brassey if their planning application is successful.

Jansons Property is targeting the site of the railway station car park next to Hoole bridge.

The company wants its building named after Thomas Brassey, a 19th century railway builder who was born in Buerton, near Chester, and educated at The King's School.

He built Chester Railway Station, which opened in 1848, and laid a third of the railway lines in this country and one in 20 miles of railway around the world.

As well as railway engineering, Brassey was active in the development of steamships, marine technology and sewage systems. He built part of the London sewerage system, still in operation today, and was a major shareholder in Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s ‘The Great Eastern’ iron sailing steam ship, which lay the first transatlantic telegraph cable across the North Atlantic in 1864.

Ben Roberts, from Jansons Property, said: “Thomas Brassey had an extraordinary career in which he rose to become the greatest builder of railways the world has ever known. Therefore, we feel it is right to mark his contribution in this way by proposing to name our new student development after him.

“However, whilst it is important to celebrate the contribution made by Mr Brassey, we stand committed to supporting academic institutions in nurturing the next generation of engineers, providing them with first class student accommodation.

“That is why we are bringing forward our proposals for Chester, which are a step above anything else currently on offer or planned in the city."

The plans include a single modern building with apartments fronting Hoole Way, designed to appeal to students attending the University of Chester, with an on-site gym and cinema.

Jansons argue the scheme will generate economic benefits for the city, sustaining jobs in construction and supporting local shops and services by boosting spending in the local economy. The proposed accommodation would also bring back into use a key gateway brownfield site, which has been vacant for 10 years and is currently used as a temporary car park.