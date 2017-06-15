Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are invited to view plans for another student accommodation scheme in place of a Chester bus depot.

Rumours were rife Stagecoach wanted to sell its Liverpool Road site as a prime student location because of its proximity to the University of Chester.

Now developer Watkin Jones is distributing leaflets to neighbours ahead of an exhibition in the public foyer at Northgate Arena on Thursday, June 22, between 3.30-7.30pm.

It reads: “The Watkin Jones Group have been in preliminary discussions with Cheshire West and Chester Council regarding the redevelopment of the Stagecoach depot located between Liverpool Road and Victoria Road in Chester. The proposal is for purpose-built, managed, student accommodation and anciliary facilities eg common room, cycle storage, management offices.

“The group would like to invite you to a preview of the draft proposals which will provide an opportunity for you to view the draft plans, discuss the proposals and provide comments for incorporation into the evolving design.

“Representatives from the Watkin Jones Group and Tim Groom Architects will be in attendance to discuss the proposal and to answer any questions that you may have.”

Householders are invited to forward the invitation to anyone with an interest in attending the exhibition.

Rob Jones, managing director, Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire, Chester and Wirral, said: "We have a conditional agreement with a developer over the potential sale of our existing depot in Chester.

"At the same time we are in negotiations in relation to an alternative site, also in Chester to relocate our operations. These discussions are on-going, but progressing well.





"We do not expect any relocation within Chester to have an impact on employee numbers and we plan to continue running the same commercial network as we currently do for customers in the area. While discussions are continuing, we aren't in a position to provide any further information at this time."

In 2014, the University of Chester produced a document called ‘Assessing Demand for Purpose-built Student Accommodation in Chester’ which did list the bus depot site for a possible 260-bed student complex. A 117-bed student scheme opened on the opposite side of the road last autumn.

Meanwhile, student housing schemes are coming on stream in Chester.

A 121-bed student accommodation complex in Trafford Street, Newtown, is now open for business. And the same developers, Primus Property Group and Property Alliance Group, gained permission on appeal for a 150-bed scheme just a stone’s throw away, which will involve demolishing Oakbase House in Trafford Street.

Jansons Property was turned down over a proposed five-storey 376-bed development on the site of the railway station car park next to Hoole bridge but looks likely to appeal.

And three blocks for 350-students are almost ready next to Telford’s Warehouse in the Garden Quarter.

Last October Watkin Jones’ plans for a 77-bed six-storey student block in Hunter Street, described as ‘monstrous’, were given planning permission on appeal.

There’s still no news on when construction will begin on the massive 544-bed student complex on Linenhall car park but it is expected to commence soon.