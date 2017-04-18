Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester triathletes and friends turned out in their numbers on Good Friday to participate in cycle rides in aid of club-mate Peter Fabian.

Peter Fabian, 62, who lives in Hoole, was an active member of Chester Triathlon Club, Chester Road Club and Total Fitness before suffering a catastrophic stroke while training a year ago.

This left him with a dense right sided weakness along with speech and communication difficulties that have meant big lifestyle changes.

However, he is working hard to regain activity in these areas with the help of professionals and friends and there are encouraging developments as the months go on.

“A massive amount of work has been done with Peter in the last 12 months and he has surpassed expectations in his recovery, culminating in him walking his daughter down the aisle in September,” says Linda Worrall who, with husband Mark, has been organising the fundraising for their friend.

“However, there is still a long and difficult road ahead to further improve his mobility and verbal communication. It’s in both of these areas of his rehabilitation that the NHS support has considerably reduced and future support will need funding.

“This is where Mark and I want to support Peter and his wife Deri in raising funds which will allow Peter to continue to improve his communication skills and mobility. As part of the fundraising campaign we are competing in the Ironman Copenhagen in August and there will be further fundraising events going forward.”

People are invited to make donations to Peter via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/LindaandMarkWorrall.

Cycle rides of either 77 or 50 miles were undertaken with the cyclists later enjoying post-biking refreshments with Peter and Deri at Hobson’s Café in Hoole.