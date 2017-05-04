Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 300 MBNA employees descended upon the new Storyhouse in Chester to test the building’s facilities in advance of next week’s launch.

Opening on May 11, Storyhouse combines a theatre, library and cinema and is the largest public building in Chester, with more than 7,500 m2 of public space across four floors. It brings a theatre and cinema back to Chester after a decade-long absence.

MBNA, principal sponsor of Storyhouse, is committed to helping local people get the most out of the inspirational space and offered to help test the building at full capacity from a customer’s point of view, with employees buying the first drinks and enjoying the first event in the theatre.

Comedians including Gary Delaney and Callum Oakley entertained the credit card expert’s staff by testing new material.

Director of corporate affairs at MBNA, Mark Elliott, said: “With one week to go, it’s important that the building is ready to open its doors to the people of Chester. We want to make good stuff happen for the community around us, so we’re honoured and privileged to be a part of this incredible new cultural centre.”