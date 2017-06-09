Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Bard returns to Chester this Friday (June 9) for the opening night of Storyhouse’s third instalment in the opening theatre season.

Shakespeare’s magical romantic comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be performed indoors on the new Storyhouse stage and outdoors at the award-winning Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre until August 27.

The company divides evenly between Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Alex Clifton, and Julius Caesar, directed by Loveday Ingram, and The Beggar’s Opera and Alice in Wonderland which opened in May to critical acclaim.

Actors appearing in the Shakespeare productions include Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre familiar faces Natalie Grady as Mark Antony/Quince, Fred Lancaster as Demetrius/Octavius, Thomas Richardson as Puck/Titinus and Adam Keast as Bottom/Marullus.

Other actors include Christopher Wright as Julius Caesar/Theseus and Cestrian Meriel Scholfield as Calpurnia/Hippolyta, Richard Pepper as Brutus/Snug, Christopher Staines as Cassius/Snout, Emily Johnstone as Helena/Flavius, Anne Odeke as Titania/the Soothsayer, Vanessa Scholfield as Hermia/Cinna, Bianca Stephens as Lysander/Portia, James Weaver as Oberon/Casca, Stephanie Hockley as Lucius/Moth plus graduates of Storyhouse’s young company Olivia Hackland as Starvelling and Alex McGonagle as Flute.

Alex Clifton, artistic director, said ‘We have such an enthusiastic, talented and hardworking company, playing such contrasting and challenging roles in each production.

“Our final two shows offer audiences so much – a carnival of a show in A Midsummer Night’s Dream and a timeless political thriller in Julius Caesar.”

Tickets for A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Julius Caesar are on sale now. Julius Caesar opens Friday, June 23.

To find out more visit storyhouse.com