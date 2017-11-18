Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s Storyhouse played host to a Science Fun Palace for 65 schoolchildren.

Pupils from Westminster Community Primary School, Wolverham Primary, Upton Heath CE Primary School, Highfield CP School and St Clare's Catholic Primary School attended the event in the Garret Theatre organised by community interest company Passion for Learning.

Guided by volunteers from Passion for Learning, as well as supporters from Virgin Money, Chester Racecourse and Ellesmere Port Catholic High School sixth form students, the children experienced a range of hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) activities ranging from slime-making to miniature parachute designing.

The primary school pupils had fun creating balloon fizz inflators, shoebox guitars and Halloween slime thanks to sponsorship from Greif UK.

With the ingredients kindly provided by Waitrose in Chester, everyone had a go at making a delicious smoothie drink using the specially-designed PfL smoothie bike.

Photographer Matt Burton was on hand to capture the enjoyment of the morning and Chester FC brought their mascot Lupus to entertain the school groups while they ate their lunch.

Each child left with a big smile on their face and a goody bag sponsored by Urenco.

Managing director of Passion for Learning Diane Clark said: “We are delighted by today’s event, which is the product of the generous support from so many different people and organisations. The children have loved experiencing the Science Palace and we will continue what they have started to explore back in the Enrichment Clubs at school.

“I want to thank everyone involved with putting on the Science Palace, not least our wonderful volunteers, without whom this type of event would never have been possible.”

Headteacher of Westminster Primary School Sue Finch added: “Our children had a fantastic time at the STEM event in Storyhouse. The number of people involved in running each activity was superb and the range of activities suited the children’s interest as well as effectively promoting STEM.”

For more information about Passion for Learning C.I.C please contact diane.clark@passion-for-learning.com or call 0151 356 8717.