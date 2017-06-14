Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse in Chester is to host a day of free events and activities to bring people together in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

The occasion has been organised in partnership with Brightlife, a National Lottery funded partnership.

On the weekend of June 17-18, communities across the borough will be taking part in The Great Get Together, a UK-wide celebration inspired by Jo Cox, the much-loved late MP and figurehead of the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness.

As part of a wide range of community events and activities taking place across the UK - including picnics, barbecues and street parties - a full day of free taster activities designed for the over-50s will be held between 10am and 5.30pm on Saturday, June 17 at Storyhouse.

Activities on offer include gentle exercise, talks, arts and crafts, games, digital tasters, film and photography. There will also be a ‘Happy To Chat’ café where event attendees can talk with members of the Brightlife team or ‘community connectors’.

Alex Clifton, artistic director of Storyhouse, said: “We have always said that Storyhouse is a place for people to meet, connect, create, share, learn and play.

“I am delighted that older people are taking over Storyhouse on June 17 with a festival that enables members of our older communities to do just that.

“Creating connections, bringing people together and reducing social isolation are all at the heart of Storyhouse’s ethos so it is natural that we would host Brightlife’s launch of the Great Get Together, setting the tone for a weekend of shared meals, picnics, parties across the borough on Sunday, June 18.”

Chris McClelland, head of Brightlife, said: “The Great Get Together is about celebrating the things that we have in common –spending time in good company, having fun, learning new things – rather than dwelling on that which divides us.

“This type of meaningful social connection is important at any age, but especially as we get older. Making conversation and enjoying the company of friends helps keep our brains active, which is crucial for healthy ageing.

“Of course, regardless of age, people all enjoy different things, so at Brightlife we wanted to put together a programme for The Great Get Together that had something for everyone.”

To find out more about the Great Get Together visit www.storyhouse.com.