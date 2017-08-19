Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse in Chester have announced a new programme to provide young people with skills and experience in the creative industries.

The Young Leaders initiative is a tri-annual programme for 14–25-year-olds looking to gain experience into the creative industries.

The programme, supported by Manchester-based Oglesby Charitable Trust and Bank of America Merill Lynch, will offer specialised employment–focused training programmes for young people interested in working backstage, in marketing and PR, fundraising, programming or customer service. Members of the Storyhouse team will act as mentors to programme participants.

Alex Clifton, artistic director of Storyhouse, said: “We consulted a range of young people from across the borough on how they’d like to be part of Storyhouse and the unanimous response was to gain work experience in the creative industries.

“The young leaders programme is a unique and brilliant opportunity to see first-hand the goings on of running and being integral to a cultural centre. This industry is fiercely competitive so it’s wonderful that we can offer this opportunity.”

Michael Oglesby, chair of trustees, Oglesby Charitable Trust, said: “As a trust, we are very aware of the creativity, talent and ambition of young people across the North West.

“We are delighted to be supporting Storyhouse and its Young Leaders’ initiative and to play a part in linking young people with exclusive opportunities to engage with the creative industry that may otherwise have been beyond reach.

“We hope that this programme will equip, inspire and propel them beyond the course and into the next phase of their lives and careers.”

Kerry Miles, EMEA arts programme manager at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said: “As an established supporter of a variety of arts education programmes across the UK, we are delighted to sponsor the Young Leaders Initiative.

“The insight that participants will gain into the practical workings of Storyhouse, coupled with the interactive workshops, are fantastic ways to equip these young people with the personal and professional skills to help them gain sustained employment in the creative industries.”

The Young Leaders programme runs for four or nine months, three times a year. The next programme begins in September, Storyhouse will start recruiting this month. For more information visit https://www.storyhouse.com/get-involved/under-26/young-leaders