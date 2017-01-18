Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester railway station has won the Queen’s 90th birthday award in the 14th Cheshire Best Kept Stations Awards.

The award was for a large event with free gifts for passengers, performances by Mersey Morris Men, a railway layout by Chester Model Railway Club, and stalls run by volunteer groups including the Samaritans, North Cheshire Rail users and Mid Cheshire Community Rail Partnership.

(Photo: Ian Hulme)

Delamere Station won the Roberts Bakery Award for the most improved station. The tea room, run by a local group, was described as ‘excellent’.

(Photo: Ian Hulme)

Ellesmere Port Station won the Merseyrail Electrics Award for its tidy planted areas and the waiting area on the Liverpool platform and artwork along the Helsby platform.

(Photo: Ian Hulme)

Frodsham Station won the Cheshire West & Chester Award. The old railway building which is being used for businesses is in good order and adds to the pleasant atmosphere at this station and judges commented on the excellent colours in the flower beds.

(Photo: Ian Hulme)

The awards ceremony, at the Grange Theatre, Hartford on January 10, was attended by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Cheshire, the High Sheriff of Cheshire and the Deputy Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels.

The awards were presented by Prof Paul Salveson MBE, Group Advisor Society & Communities at Arriva UK Trains and a ‘founding father’ of the Community Rail movement.

