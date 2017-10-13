Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Starbucks will open the doors to its new store at Chester’s Greyhound Retail Park from 6am on Monday (October 16).

Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels will officially cut the ribbon at 10.30am followed by a special coffee tasting hosted by a Starbucks coffee expert.

The store team have been busy handing out leaflets ahead of the opening so residents and workers can enjoy a free or discounted drink and the first 100 customers through the door will receive a free tall espresso drink.

Starbucks has also joined forces with Chapter West Cheshire – a charity dedicated to improving the lives of people in the Chester area affected by mental illnesses – and will be generating funds through donations and fundraising events.

Lee Scragg, district manager at Starbucks, Chester Greyhound Park, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors of our new store on Monday 16th October, alongside Lord Mayor Razia Daniels and some of the team from our charity partner, Chapter. We look forward to welcoming our customers and getting to know the local community and neighbouring retailers!”

The store, which has created 18 new jobs, is opening in partnership with Starbucks license partner, Queensway Coffee, and will offer Starbucks' range of ethically-sourced quality coffees and the recently launched autumn menu. This includes the Pumpkin Spice Latte and brand new smoothie bowls.

Coffee lovers can takeaway or relax in the seating areas and make use of the free wi-fi.

The Starbucks store is located off Sealand Road next door to the new Greggs bakery. Opening hours are Monday to Friday, 6am-9pm, Saturday 7am-8pm and Sunday 8am-6pm.