St Mary’s Creative Space in Chester will welcome six international acts from the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod’s 70th anniversary line up next week, starting with an international street festival in Chester city centre on Monday, July 3.

Palmdale High School Chamber Singers from USA, Lovely Professional University dance group from India, Qyprillinjte E Roshnikut dance group from Albania and Parkie Choir (Monument Park High School) from South Africa will open the vibrant and colourful four-day event.

The international performers will be joined by local children from St Werburgh’s Primary School and Mill View Primary School, who will entertain the crowds with songs from their end of year shows.

On Tuesday, July 4, St Mary’s Creative Space will host a performance from Piedmont Children’s Choir, USA, as well as the City of Chester Brass Band.

On Wednesday, July 5, following on from their success at the outreach project last year, Mother Touch Dance Group from Zimbabwe will return to provide another rousing performance, while Chester-based group A Handbag of Harmonies will also perform.

The miniature version of the iconic music festival will end on Thursday, July 6 with a performance from four singers from Chongqing China Soloists and further appearances from St Werburgh’s Primary School and Mill View Primary School.

The collaboration between the Eisteddfod’s international competitors and local Chester performers promises a fusion of incredible talent from across the globe, sharing the joy of music in the most intimate setting of one of Chester’s most atmospheric arts spaces, situated on St Mary’s Hill.

Running in tandem with events taking place at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod’s 70th anniversary festival, the collaboration – which is sponsored by solicitor’s firm Russell & Russell – also boasts the support of the award-winning Theatre in the Quarter, which is renowned for bringing communities together.

Music director at the International Eisteddfod, Eilir Owen Griffiths, said: “We are delighted by the final line up for the ‘mini Eisteddfod’ at St Mary’s. It is a fantastic way to celebrate both the International Eisteddfod’s 70th anniversary and the continuation of this fantastic collaboration!”

Artistic director of Theatre in the Quarter, Matt Baker, said: “I cannot wait to see the amazing performers visiting St Mary’s Creative Space this year and, of course, taking to the streets of Chester City centre.”

For tickets and information about the ‘mini Eisteddfod’ visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/creativmarys or call the box office on 07854550549.

For tickets and information on the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, visit www.Llangollen.net.