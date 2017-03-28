Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A green-fingered group from St Martin’s Academy’s popular Gardening Club presented plans for the Chester school’s entry to the Royal Horticultural Society’s School Gardeners of the Year 2017 competition at an event held at Tatton Park.

Imogen Husband, Bibi Roberts, Freya Bebbington and Amelia White brought along a colourful display and spoke confidently about how the whole school worked together to research and develop the design of their Squirrel Garden, paying particular attention to the natural habitat of the red squirrel.

(Photo: UGC)

Year groups have enjoyed trips to Formby, a famous stomping ground for the beloved woodland creature, and recently welcomed a ‘squirrel ranger’ to school. Pupils used all of this new knowledge and their imaginations to complete their entry to the national competition, the finals of which will be held in July.

After listening to a presentation from a Knutsford primary school, the group took part in a number of hands-on gardening and nature activities.

(Photo: UGC)

First, they were treated to a guided tour of Tatton Park’s stunning landscape by the head gardener, where they learned facts about giant mushrooms and 10 foot worms.

Next, they had the opportunity to plant some seeds, build their own wormery and find out how far our food travels to get to our plate before finishing off the day with a spot of origami.

(Photo: UGC)

All of the pupils are looking forward to seeing their plans come to life when the Squirrel Garden is built this summer.