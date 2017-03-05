Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sports massage specialist is looking forward to marking the first anniversary of his new sports hub having run up over 500 clients in his first year.

The Coach House Sports Hub at St John’s Court, Vicars Lane in the city centre was the brainchild of keen ultra marathon runner Peer Ovesen.

Until April 2016 Peer was home based in Hoole for eight years.

A year on from working from a single room, he has a successful small business working with well in excess of 500 clients from in and around Chester as well as offering a second treatment room for other professionals to use.

His first task was to convert the open plan office in The Coach House, part of the Grosvenor Estate, to two fully equipped treatment rooms and a waiting area enabling him to work with other health professionals to the benefit of his clients.

Peer qualified from The London School of Sports Massage and is a member of the Sports Massage Association.

He is also a qualified reflexologist and undertakes regular training in other treatments.

In addition to his qualifications he says he knows ‘a thing or two about sport’ being a keen ultra-marathon runner having run events including the 132 mile Anglesey Coastal Path on two occasions and Hadrian’s Wall.

Last year he ran marathons in Chester, Liverpool, Copenhagen and Paris and is currently training for the first 50 mile Cheshire ultra marathon later this month (March) as well as other events up to 75 miles later in the year.

He says: “I specialise in prevention of injury as well as sports injury and understand the impact an injury can have on day to day life.

“My clients range from professional and semi-professional athletes in a number of different sport disciplines to those who do not take part in any form of sport with ages ranging from teenagers to senior octogenarians.”

Clients say Peer ‘has put me back together more times than I can remember’ while a New York marathon runner commented: “Your knowledge, expertise and kindness are sensational.” His hub is on ground level and has full disabled facilities.