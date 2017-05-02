Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester-based soap Hollyoaks is looking for a ‘new and exciting’ Asian actor to join the show.

Lime Pictures Drama Casting want to recruit a male actor aged 16-18 for a new ongoing role – but they stipulate that he must have a northern accent.

The new character is described as a ‘typical teenager who is confident when he wants to be’, as well as being smart and a good friend.

It’s been more than five years since there were any Asian characters in Hollyoaks, following the departure of the Roy family.

The new role requires a year’s commitment from someone who is based in the North West or is willing to relocate to Liverpool.

If you would like to apply, email dramacasting@limepictures.com with the header title ‘NEW REG’.