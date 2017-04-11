Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing over three stone is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams.

Ana Mantovani joined her local Slimming World group in Chester in January 2015 and dropped from 12 stone five and a half pounds to nine stone five pounds.

Now, she has trained as a consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Ana as their new consultant when she takes over the groups in Hoole, at the All Saints Church Centre.

Ana decided it was time to tackle her weight issues with the proximity of her 40th birthday, just over two years ago.

She said: “I didn’t want to be 40 and overweight. I had confidence professionally, having worked many years as a customer service manager, but I felt my eating habits were leaving me without energy, unhappy and with an overall low self-esteem”.

Slimming World food optimizing was a great surprise to Ana.

“I couldn’t believe I was able to eat as much as I did, feel great and reach the amazing results I did”.

Ana completely changed her eating habits and overall outlook in life by having a nutritious breakfast every day, eating plenty of fruits and vegetables to taking exercise.

Ana decided to embrace the Slimming World principles of ‘Body Magic’ and take regular exercise with a couch to 5k app in January last year and self-trained with the objective of running a 5k race.

She further states: “As a part of my weight loss journey, I started taking regular walks to retire my ‘couch potato’ status, but I never liked to exercise and never dreamed of becoming a runner”.

After completing the training and running her first 5k, Ana fell in love with running and decided to progress her training.

Last year, she ran numerous five and 10k races and last October successfully crossed the finishing line in the Manchester Half Marathon.

This year, she decided it was the right time to go for the big challenge and has signed up for Chester Marathon in October.

Ana has taken other forms of exercise to keep fit, like yoga and pilates.

She said: “Slimming World has changed my life. I have a lot of energy and self-esteem and I am fitter and healthier that I’ve ever been. I am really excited to be able to help others achieve their dreams and I always say that if I can do it, so can you”.

According to a new report from the British Heart Foundation, over 40% of the North West population is considered inactive.

The report defines “inactive” as not achieving the government guidelines for physical activity of 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity a week and strength activities on at least two days a week.

“If I can help my members to lose weight and inspire them to live a more active life, it will be the best feeling in the world”, says Ana.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost three stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.

“As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation. I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself.”

Like Ana, Slimming World consultants are all former members who have lost weight at their local group themselves and groups are set up as micro businesses in the heart of local communities.

There are currently around 4,000 Slimming World Consultants across the UK and Ireland running 15,000 groups.

Consultants receive training in Slimming World’s healthy eating and physical activity programmes and learn how to use the power of group support to empower members to take control of their own weight loss journey.

As self-employed micro-entrepreneurs, consultants also learn how to build a successful community-based business.

Ana says she can’t wait for the new challenges running her own business will bring.

“For mebecoming a self-employed franchisee was a great option. I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around avoiding a regular ‘nine-to-five’ routine, so launching my own Slimming World group was an ideal option – I feel like I’ve got a brand new career and I can’t wait for my new groups to run now!

Ana’s Slimming World group will be held at All Saints Church Centre every Tuesday at 9.30. 11.30, 17.00 and 19.00 from April 18.

For more information or to join Ana’s group either pop along or call her on 07715 445 765

For more information visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.