A popular Chester short-cut is due to open reopen this summer after being closed for more than four-and-a-half years following the collapse of a wall.

It had been hoped the cut-through, known as Rock Lane or Rocky Lane, would open in the spring but there has been a slight delay.

The lane, which links Liverpool Road and Parkgate Road, has been closed since November 2012.

Cheshire West and Chester Council stepped in to reinstate the fallen section of wall but hopes the alleyway would reopen by Christmas 2014 and then summer 2015 were dashed.

The closure has proved an inconvenience for locals and students at the University of Chester but tracing the landowners responsible has proved difficult.

That’s why the local authority agreed to repair the northern wall even though it was technically only responsible for the surfacing of the public right of way.

Although that work was completed in April 2015, Rock Lane remained closed because it was later established that repairs were also required to the southern wall.

The property owner at number 45 Liverpool Road completed works required within his property boundary.

And in October 2015 the council handed the site over to the University of Chester as a freehold owner of land behind the southern wall since acquiring 37 Liverpool Road.

The university’s contractors have almost completed what were described as ‘extensive and complex’ repairs.

A spokeswoman said: “Work on Rock Lane is in its final stages. The university is carrying out some repointing work to the higher sections of the wall. Once this has been completed, hopefully in the next couple of weeks, the council will reinstate the bollards at the end of the lane and carry out a final inspection before reopening.”