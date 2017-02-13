Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There has been a massive online reaction to a transformation tale from the Share Shop in Chester .

The charity revealed over the weekend how David Simons had 'turned his life around' with the support of their volunteers and Chester Aid to the Homeless (CATH).

They shared a photo of him suited and booted ready for a job interview, after previously struggling with addiction and having to live on the streets in the city.

Share's original Facebook post has gone viral, receiving more than 14,000 likes, while the story was also picked up by our colleagues at Mirror Online.

And it all started when David was bought a coffee by a total stranger.

The charity said: "Twelve months ago, David came to Share's ShareShop here in Chester and claimed a suspended coffee, bought for him by a complete stranger, and a sandwich donated by Tesco's on Frodsham St. David was homeless and really struggling with life on the streets.

"Since that day SHARE volunteers and the fantastic team at Chester Aid To The Homeless (CATH) have helped David turn his life around.

"Yesterday David went for a job interview, we helped him with his CV and got him suited and booted and took him for the interview, he came in today to tell us that he has been successful and starts work on Tuesday!"

Share provide support to homeless people across our area, including food and clothing donated at their Northgate Street shop, as well as refugees further afield.

Recently the charity has been dispatching its van to bring hot soup to those sleeping out in the cold.

Share said: "David has asked us to post his story today, to show others still on the streets or suffering from addictions, that there is a light at the end of the tunnel if you engage with local services, and also to encourage the public to keep donating to local homeless charities such as Share and CATH so we can help many more people to get off the streets, kick their addictions and get a job and a bright new future in front of them."

For more information about the charity visit their Facebook page here .

