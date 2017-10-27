Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the cost of living in Britain soars, it may come as no surprise that many Cheshire residents are upping sticks and moving to Australia, New Zealand and Canada in search of a new life.

Australia alone has a shortfall of 180,000 job vacancies and both Australia and New Zealand have a list of occupations that are high in demand, trades like plumbers, electricians, doctors, nurses, engineers, accountants and teachers.

Chester-based migration specialist The Emigration Group are looking for families from Chester and Ellesmere Port who might be looking to make that move down under and are holding a seminar at the Crowne Plaza Hotel next month.

The seminar is suitable for professionals, managers and skilled trades people looking for better job and career opportunities with a great work life balance.

The company, whose head office is in the Steam Mill in Chester, has more than 26 years migration experience and have secured visas for well over 12,000 people and helped many to find that all important job abroad.

As well as visa experts there will be specialists in banking, foreign currency, pension transfers and removals there on the day.

For more information and advice on migrating ‘Down Under’ and to book your place at the seminar in Chester on November 11, call 01244 321 414 or visit www.emigrationgroup.co.uk