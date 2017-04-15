Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Sea Cadets have been putting their best foot forward to raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support by volunteering for the charity at store collections.

The team have raised an incredible £3,211.85 over the course of their collections at the B&M Greyhound store in Chester.

Chairperson for the Chester Sea Cadets Sophie Grinnell said: “We are so pleased with the result, it’s really good for the cadets to get involved in activities like this.”

Fundraising manager for Macmillan in Cheshire, Sarah Page, said: ‘We are so grateful for the support of both the Chester Sea Cadets and the B&M Chester store in collaborating to raise such a huge amount of money which will be used to support people affected by cancer.

“Finding such dedicated volunteers to help us with collections is always a challenge so it is great when we have the support of a local group who have been so enthusiastic and determined to raise money for a good cause.

“Macmillan is currently funding over £900,000 worth of cancer services across Cheshire for local people affected by cancer. Almost one in two of us will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in our lives and Macmillan are there to help throughout a person’s cancer experience.

“We are 99% funded by donations from the public so it is vital we receive support from the local community in order to continue our services.”

If you are interested in volunteering for Macmillan, please call 0300 1000 200 or email fundraising@macmillan.org.uk