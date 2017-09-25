The video will start in 8 Cancel

Just when you think you've seen everything Yorkshire puddings have to offer, along comes the Yorkshire Pudding Wrap.

Chester sandwich shop The York Roast Company on Bridge Street is now serving the mouth-watering creation, and roast dinners will never be the same again.

The YorkyPud Wrap consists of a giant flat Yorkshire Pudding, wrapped around a mound of succulent meat, stuffing and roasted vegetables or fresh red cabbage slaw, complete with a drizzle of tasty gravy.

The York Roast Co, which has five outlets across the north of England, became a viral hit on social media this week after a video of the wrap was leaked and viewed more than 13 million times.

And last week, hundreds of people were spotted queuing outside the shop's York branch, keen to sample the 'ultimate comfort food'.

