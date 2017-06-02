Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Samaritans in Chester and Ellesmere Port are joining volunteer organisations across the UK to show how giving your time can make a huge difference to the lives of others for Volunteers Week between June 1 and 7.

The Chester and District branch is part of a network of 201 centres with more than 20,000 volunteers across the UK and Ireland who offer emotional support to anyone who’s feeling overwhelmed, for whatever reason, by phone, email, text, letter or face to face.

To say thank you to its volunteers for their time and dedication Chester branch Samaritans will be enjoying extra cake and chocolates throughout the week.

Volunteer Jane Howarth, who is also director of Chester and District Samaritans, said: “Samaritans volunteers in Chester & District make a difference everywhere from schools, workplaces, communities, railway stations and events to the newly opened Berwyn Prison.

“We also have volunteers who fundraise for us through events and collections throughout the year.

“Samaritans services wouldn’t exist without all our volunteers, extra cake and chocolate is our small way of saying ‘you make the difference’ and Samaritans is proud to have you on board.”

For more information, please contact Sally on 0773 652 3863, 01244 377998 or @devasamaritan.