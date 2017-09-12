Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A personal trainer is recovering from taking part in one of the toughest races on earth to raise money for police treatment centres that supported his wife.

Former city resident Matthew Davidson, who plays for Chester Relics rugby team, has just completed the 250km Fire and Ice Ultra foot race in Iceland over five-and-a-half days.

He aims to raise about £2,500 towards police treatment centres that assist in the rehabilitation of physically and mentally injured officers across the UK.

His wife Rebecca, who is taking medical retirement from the police because of post traumatic stress disorder, has used the facilities throughout her career as a constable.

Matt, 38, from Bebington, who had to carry a 13kg backpack containing clothes and rations while running and walking the route, said: “These people put themselves on the line for us all and that thought kept me going.”

The fitness fanatic, who used to live in Dorset Road, Upton , added: “It was amazing. A real game-changer for me without being too cheesy. It gives you time to work things through. It’s cathartic – a very simple existence – eat, sleep, breathe and run and then start again. I like the idea of it being a therapeutic experience.”

However, Matt, who has a son Sebastian, six, and four-year-old daughter Holly, is physically exhausted after pushing his body to the limit in a race that involved 65 competitors of different nationalities supporting a plethora of good causes.

He was happy to stay in the middle group and leave the ‘racing snakes’ to it. He said it wasn’t safe to run the whole time as the lava rock hidden in the heather was extremely sharp if you fell.

Every night the group slept out in tents set up by organisers who also laid on hot and cold water.

The Fire and Ice event bills itself as Iceland’s toughest foot race and ‘probably the toughest multi-terrain foot race in the world’. Competitors run unassisted from a glacier in the centre of Iceland to the hot springs near the coast, over constantly changing terrain.

■ Support Matthew Davidson by visiting his Just Giving page .