Britain’s first ever double decker bus to run entirely on sewage is set to pass through the streets of Chester.

Arriva North West’s biogas-powered double decker will travel its 263 route from Manchester to Altrincham for a five week trial, after being developed over a two year period by Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Scania specifically for the UK.

The vehicle reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 84% and can operate on biogas created from waste products such as household food waste or waste water.

Alastair Nuttall, general manager at Arriva North West, said: “Arriva is committed to reducing its environmental impacts. Trialling new low-emission technologies to reduce air pollution and carbon dioxide emissions helps us move towards our environmental goals and supports our group-wide Destination Green environmental programme.

“The biogas bus is now on trial on our route 263 between Manchester and Altrincham, where customers can experience it first-hand. We will be encouraging feedback and are very much looking forward to our passengers’ comments on this exciting new double decker."

During the trial, the bus will be fuelled using a mobile refuelling station provided by Scania’s infrastructure partner Roadgas, but in permanent operations, a gas filling station is installed with dispensers which can be shared with other gas-fuelled vehicles in the local area, including trucks and municipal vehicles such as refuse collectors.