A romantic photo of a man proposing to his girlfriend in Chester city centre has been shared more than 50,000 times all over the world.

Becki Heard was shocked when her boyfriend of three years, Tom Jones, suddenly got down on one knee as they walked on Bridge Street last weekend, but even more surprised that the photo of the proposal – snapped by Chester photographer Annabell Parry who was passing by – has gone viral.

The 24-year-old, who was captured bursting into tears as she said yes, told The Chronicle that she had even had messages from well-wishers as far afield as Canada.

“I’ve literally been in shock at the reaction it’s got,” she said. “It’s gone totally viral. We have had some really nice messages from people.”

Becki and Tom, 27, who live on Liverpool Road were out in Chester with his grandparents to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary and had been to a couple of bars when Tom suddenly stopped and proposed in the street.

“His plan was to take me to all the bars we had been to on our first date,” said Becki. “When he bent down I thought it was to tie his lace – I couldn’t have been more shocked.

"Then out of nowhere a woman came up to us and said she took a lot of photos of engaged couples and she snapped one of Tom in the act. She took our number but in our excitement we must have given her the wrong number.”

The photo was then put on Facebook and shared thousands of times in an attempt to try and trace the couple, which happened within a day.

“I checked my phone that night and couldn’t believe the messages I had. It turned out that all my friends had known about the proposal except me! We haven’t given much thought to the wedding yet, it’s all been a bit manic!”