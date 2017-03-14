Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's that time of year again when the University of Chester's newest batch of graduates will proudly march around the city all suited and booted ready to throw their caps to the heavens.

The next graduation ceremonies take place at Chester Cathedral on Friday (March 17).

Which means several city centre streets will be subject to traffic and parking restrictions.

Here's what you'll need to know about which roads will be affected

All traffic will be banned from the entire length of St Werburgh Street from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Parking will be prohibited on St Werburgh Street, Northgate Street between its St Werburgh Street and Eastgate Street junctions, and Eastgate Street between its Northgate Street and St Werburgh Street junctions from 7.30am until 4.30pm.

One way working will be in place on Northgate Street operating in a north to south direction between its junctions with Princess Street and Eastgate Street, and on Eastgate Street operating in a west to east direction between its junctions with Northgate Street and St Werburgh Street between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

But pedestrian access to premises situated on or adjacent to the roads will be maintained at all times.