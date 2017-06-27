The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A military-scale operation is taking place in Chester city centre this week as overnight resurfacing takes place as part of finishing touches to the new £13m bus interchange.

The west-bound section of the St Oswald’s dual carriageway is closed from the junction with St Anne’s Street as far as the Bars roundabout.

It is shut between 7pm and 6am during the evenings of Monday, June 26, Tuesday, June 27, Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29.

Traffic travelling on Hoole Way towards the Mecca bingo roundabout is only allowed to turn left.

Any traffic travelling towards Hoole Way roundabout from the Fountains roundabout is unaffected, as that side of the carriageway remains open.

A manned closure point is in operation at the Bars roundabout preventing traffic from entering St Oswald’s way, except for residents and businesses needing access to their properties.

Diversion signage is in place and variable message boards inform motorists of the closure.

Cllr Karen Shore, the council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “The bus interchange now provides a fantastic facility for residents and visitors to Chester. So far bus companies and drivers are settling in well to their new surroundings.

“The resurfacing work is a finishing touch that will ensure the road surfaces outside the interchange are back to their original condition. It is needed because the line of the kerb has moved in several locations in this area.”

The new bus exchange has been fully operational since the beginning of June and the resurfacing works will also take in the finishing of the pavement around the exchange and the entrance ramp.

When completed, the hoardings will be removed and the full elevations of the building revealed.

Cheshire West and Chester Council says the bus interchange is just one element of a commitment to invest in Chester.

A statement argued the proposed Northgate Development, changes to Frodsham Street, improvements to the city walls, George Street pocket park and further investment in the public realm were among projects aimed at enhancing the city and encouraging private sector investment.