Chester ’s Upstairs At The Grill steak house has proved itself the best in the north west.

The venue beat off stiff competition to be crowned ‘Restaurant of The Year’ for the North West Region at the 4th annual Food Awards England.

In a double celebration, the team’s head chef, Dicson Li, was also named Chef of The Year at the glittering ceremony held at Manchester’s Piccadilly Hotel.

The awards celebrate everything food related by recognising and rewarding the best servers, specialists and producers from across England.

Nominees are shortlisted based on guest feedback and secret diner comments.

Upstairs At The Grill, which is housed in the former Customs House at the bottom of Watergate Street, is a Manhattan-style steak house which has been entertaining guests for more than 15 years.

One of the first steak houses of its kind in the UK, it is famed for its steaks, seafood and classic, locally-sourced dishes.

The team are also renowned for their cocktails and impressive wine list all served in ‘relaxed and intimate’ surroundings.

Award-winning head chef Dicson commented: “This is a great honour for me personally but also really reflects the hard work of the whole team here at Upstairs At The Grill. We take our craft extremely seriously and are passionate about what we do. We have some wonderful guests and really want to thank them for their continued support over the years.”

Not a team to sit on its laurels, the restaurant group’s team of chefs are currently en route to New York on one of their regular research trips to take in some of the sights, sounds and tastes of the Big Apple and bring back even more authentic ideas from NYC to CH1.