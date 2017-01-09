Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Loud fireworks disturbed Chester residents just before midnight last night (January 8).

The pyrotechnics began with several noisy bangs about 11.45pm and lasted for many minutes prompting people to take to social media.

Cheshire Police and Chester MP Chris Matheson have been copied in on some of the posts.

John Littler wrote on Twitter: “Can’t believe there’s fireworks going on somewhere near Huntington . I haven’t got young kids but I know they’re back to school tomorrow.”

Andy Scargill, who lives in Parkgate Road near the Ben Whitehouse Trading Estate, said: “Kept us awake in north Chester, very antisocial to have a fireworks display at midnight on a Sunday.”

Lexi Lou tweeted: “Who lets off fireworks galore on a Sunday night near midnight? Maybe I’m getting old. Trying to sleep here.”

Rachel Snee, Rebecca Gibson and Ben Wilkes suggested the fireworks originated from The Brookside Hotel in Grange Road, Newton .

Ben wrote: “Ridiculous! Trying to sleep and they decide to celebrate new year a week late! Not acceptable!”

The hotel has since confirmed fireworks were let off last night and is expected to provide more details to The Chronicle later.

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: "Shortly before midnight on Sunday, January 8, police were called to reports of fireworks being set off at an address on Grange Road, Chester. Caller was advised to inform the local council and officers attended to patrol the area, during which no further fireworks were set off."

The University of Chester sparked complaints in June 2015 when fireworks were let off from its main Parkgate Road campus after 10.30pm on a Thursday night. Again explosions were heard across the city triggering complaints on Twitter.

Those fireworks were let off at the end of a gala dinner to mark the university’s 175th anniversary. The university had hand-delivered warning letters to households in the neighbourhood but not everyone received them.

The law states that fireworks should not be set off between 11pm and 7am, except for:

■ Bonfire Night, when the cut off is midnight

■ New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, when the cut off is 1am

Organisers are asked to check with their council about any local rules for setting off fireworks.