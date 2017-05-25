Chester will join the rest of the UK in falling silent at 11am today, to remember the victims of Monday's Manchester terror attack.
Twenty-two people were killed and 64 injured after a suicide bomber detonated a home-made device at Manchester Arena just after an Ariana Grande concert.
The minute's silence will be held across the country as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives.
Staff in government buildings are expected to observe the silence and flags on government buildings will remain at half-mast until later this evening.
Yesterday it was revealed that one of the victims was a serving police officer from Cheshire Constabulary .
She was off duty at the time and at the concert with her husband and children. Her husband remains in a critical condition.