Chester will join the rest of the UK in falling silent at 11am today, to remember the victims of Monday's Manchester terror attack.

Twenty-two people were killed and 64 injured after a suicide bomber detonated a home-made device at Manchester Arena just after an Ariana Grande concert.

The minute's silence will be held across the country as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives.

Staff in government buildings are expected to observe the silence and flags on government buildings will remain at half-mast until later this evening.

Yesterday it was revealed that one of the victims was a serving police officer from Cheshire Constabulary .

She was off duty at the time and at the concert with her husband and children. Her husband remains in a critical condition.