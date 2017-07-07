Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Team GB Paralympic athlete Nathan Maguire officially opened Chester’s new specialist running and fitness store – realbuzz Chester.

Wheelchair racer Nathan, who represented Great Britain in the Paralympics alongside David Weir last year and who will be competing in the World Para Athletics Championships later this month, visited the store on Lower Bridge Street to cut the ribbon as realbuzz celebrated the opening of its third nationwide store.

“It’s great for a local athlete like me to have this new store in the city,” said Nathan. “It’s really impressive. There is a great range of footwear and clothing from major brands – I’m going to be spending a lot of time and money in here!

“The opening of the store is perfect timing for me because right now it’s all about getting ready for the championships in London. I have been selected for the 200m, 400m and 800m which is fantastic.

“The experience in Rio last year was amazing but to compete in my own country is going to be extra special. I can’t wait. I’ll do my best and see what happens.”

realbuzz Chester store manager Charlotte Edmundson said: “We want realbuzz Chester to be a real focal point for the local community. We know there is a huge passion for running and fitness throughout Chester and the surrounding areas and we’re going to be spending a lot of time speaking to as many people as we can to make sure we offer the right products.

“The feedback from customers so far has been overwhelming. We’ve been made to feel very welcome in our new home. The head office for realbuzz is in Chester so it’s extra special for us to open this store in our home city.”