Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery has been stolen from a Chester business prompting a police warning that street dealers may attempt to pass on the goods.

Cheshire Constabulary have only released vague details about the break-in at the request of the company.

But a statement revealed a ‘large quantity of jewellery’ was taken during the early-hours raid on Sunday (December 19) at an unidentified Chester business. This is the second time the company has been targeted by burglars in the past two weeks.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in relation to this incident. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Now officers are warning shoppers to be vigilant when buying jewellery from street dealers especially if offered valuables at a bargain price.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Nick Henderson said: “With Christmas getting ever closer people who haven’t already purchased all their presents may be tempted to buy jewellery at a discount price.

“However, I urge anyone who may be tempted to think twice. If somebody offers you something at a knock off price, there’s probably a reason that their trying to sell it so cheaply.

“Handling stolen goods is a criminal offence and anyone found guilty could face a fine of up to £5,000 or even a prison sentence.

“I urge anyone who believes that they may have been offered, or has purchased, stolen jewellery to contact the team here at Chester as they may hold vital information in relation to the investigation.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the burglaries, or anyone who believes that they may have been offered stolen jewellery, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 54 of 19/12/2016.