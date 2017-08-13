Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A local Radiographer has completed a grueling Ironman challenge in just over six hours to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Claire Brown, senior MRI radiographer at Nuffield Health Chester Hospital, The Grosvenor completed the Staffordshire 70.3 Ironman in just six hours and 16 minutes, raising £1,500 to date for the worthy cause.

Claire undertook the challenge in memory of close friend, Simon Dowle, who passed away in October 2015, from grade 4 Glioblastoma, the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40 in the UK.

Additionally, her father recently suffered from a bleed on his brain, spurring her on even further to complete a series of endurance challenges for The Brain Tumor Charity.

The mammoth challenge was just the latest in a number of challenges taken on by Claire. In March she took on Oulton Park’s Standard Duathlon, completed a 70-mile bike ride around North Wales and Liverpool’s Half Marathon in April whilst then going on to complete Southport’s Sprint Marathon in May.

Claire proudly wore her Nuffield Health branded triathlon suit, which was sponsored by the private hospital, which is situated on Wrexham Road in Chester.

Marketing and business development lead at Nuffield Health Chester Ailsa Rainey said: “We were extremely proud to see Claire wearing her Nuffield Health triathlon suit as she battled through her latest challenge. Even more so, to hear she received additional shout outs on the course because of it, is excellent.

“She has done amazingly well smashing her target of £500 and raising £1,500 before the year has finished! Claire really is an inspiration to us all.

“The Brain Tumor Charity is a remarkable organisation which offers support and information to families, and raises awareness and funds research into brain tumours. Claire has raised a fantastic amount that will go towards it continuing its vital work.”

Claire said: “I’m extremely proud of completing the Ironman Challenge which incorporated a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike and a 13.1 mile run. I achieved my goal of a 6 hour completion time and I was strongly motivated by my thoughts of Simon and his family.

“To complete the immense challenge that I had set myself was hugely important but to be able to do it in the memory of such a close friend spurred me on and pushed me that extra mile.

“Completing this challenge was such an amazing experience that I will never forget, including the 32 degree heat on the day! The total of my fundraising has reached £1,500, which is incredible, and I’m so proud. I never thought or imagined I would reach this amount.

“Throughout the year, my main goal has been to raise awareness and money for The Brain Tumour Charity who fight to defeat brain tumours whilst making a difference every day to the lives of people and their families.”

Claire’s Race Calendar (so far!)

March – Oulton Park Standard Duathlon

April – Gran Fondo Conwy 70 mile bike ride

April – Liverpool Half Marathon

May – Southport Sprint Triathlon

June – Chester Deva Standard Triathlon

June – Ironman Staffordshire 70.3

July – Deva Divas Womens only Sprint Triathlon

July – The BIG Welsh swim – 3km open water swim, Llanberis

To follow Claire’s journey, follow Nuffield Health Chester’s Facebook page: https:// www.facebook.com/NuffieldHealthChesterTheGrosvenorHospital/ or visit Claire’s Just Giving page on https:// www.justgiving.com/fundraising/claire-brownIM