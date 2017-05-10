The atmosphere is building both in the city centre and at the Roodee as we approach starter's orders on the first race of the May Festival at Chester Racecourse.

There are seven races due to be run at the historic course this afternoon starting at 1.50pm with the Stellar Group Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes and ending at 5.05pm with the Adaris Global Foreign Exchange Handicap.

But all eyes will be on the 3.35pm race - the 188BET Chester Cup - the feature race of the day.

We will be providing updates from what is happening in and around the course throughout the afternoon.