The atmosphere is building both in the city centre and at the Roodee as we approach starter's orders on the first race of the May Festival at Chester Racecourse.

There are seven races due to be run at the historic course this afternoon starting at 1.50pm with the Stellar Group Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes and ending at 5.05pm with the Adaris Global Foreign Exchange Handicap.

But all eyes will be on the 3.35pm race - the 188BET Chester Cup - the feature race of the day.

We will be providing updates from what is happening in and around the course throughout the afternoon.

1.44pmMichael Green

Video from the racecourse

Our colleagues at The Daily Post have put together this Chester Races video.

1.40pmMichael Green

Where to go after the races

Check out our guide to the best pubs and clubs to go once the races have finished for the day.

1.39pmMichael Green

Cool customer

This gentlemen makes the most of the great weather ahead of the racing
This gentlemen makes the most of the great weather ahead of the racing (Photo: Ian Cooper)
1.37pmMichael Green

Feeling flush?

A price list at a champagne bar
A price list at a champagne bar (Photo: Ian Cooper)
1.33pmMichael Green

Champagne city

This couple enjoy the sunshine in a champagne bar at Chester Races
This couple enjoy the sunshine in a champagne bar at Chester Races (Photo: Ian Cooper)
1.30pmMichael Green

Every one's a winner

John Owen from Connah's Quay has visited 60 racecourses across the UK and Chester is his last one
John Owen from Connah's Quay has visited 60 racecourses across the UK and Chester is his last one (Photo: Ian Cooper)
1.29pmMichael Green

The races are here

Have you seen our amusing look at how you know when it’s race day in Chester?

1.27pmMichael Green

Looking good

Lauren Kemp and Joel McCann from the Wirral
Lauren Kemp and Joel McCann from the Wirral (Photo: Ian Cooper)
1.25pmMichael Green

Paddy and Christine

Comedian and TV Host Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine Martin arriving for the first day at the Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse
Comedian and TV Host Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine Martin arriving for the first day at the Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse (Photo: Julian Hamilton/Daily Mirror)
1.24pmMichael Green

Heading for the course

1.21pmMichael Green

Ian on the spot

Former Chester Chronicle photographer Ian Cooper is at the races today providing coverage for our sister publication The Daily Post.

1.19pmMichael Green

Basking in busking

It should be a bumper day for the buskers in Chester today.

1.18pmMichael Green

Stars come out

Have you spotted any famous faces yet? Here is our round-up of celebrities who have visited in past years.

1.16pmMichael Green

First day signs

Chester Racecourse is ready for the first day of the season - Boodles May Festival Chester Cup day
Chester Racecourse is ready for the first day of the season - Boodles May Festival Chester Cup day (Photo: Chester Racecourse)
1.13pmMichael Green

Capturing the scene

Chronicle reporter Mike Fuller’s video shows the Roodee looking its very best ahead of the first race this afternoon.

1.12pmMichael Green

Media men

The scene in the media centre at Chester Racecourse.

1.11pmMichael Green

Glamour girls

Adding to the glamour of Chester Cup day in the city centre.

1.05pmMichael Green

Paddy's in town

Just to confirm a celebrity presence we hinted at earlier!

1.07pm

Looking lovely

Funnyman Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine has got her glad rags on, ready for today

1.04pm

The sun's shining now, but what about the rest of the week?

12.55pmMichael Green

TV spotlight

Chester Races will once again be the focus of TV attention as ITV prepares to cover some of today’s racing from the Roodee.

12.52pmMichael Green

Best dressed man

The tension is already building at the Roodee - before the first race has even started!

12.51pmMichael Green

Fashion followers

Hopefully the great weather will bring out the stylish fashions today.

12.49pmMichael Green

Celebrity spotting

Here’s one famous name to look out for today.

12.46pmMichael Green

Best dressed man

The focus of fashion attention will be on both men and women at this year’s event as we reported here.

12.45pmMichael Green

Is that the sun?

Probably the one thing nobody was betting on today was great weather! But we’re glad our forecast has proven to be true - so far!

12.38pmMichael Green

From the expert

Check out our racing correspondent Beverley Dee’s view she she previews today’s Chester Cup here.

12.35pmMichael Green

Lydia at the races

Former Chester Chronicle reporter Lydia Morris is at the racecourse today for our sister publication The Daily Post and will be providing updates throughout the afternoon.

12.30pmMichael Green

Build-up begins to May Festival 2017

The atmosphere is building both in the city centre and at the Roodee as we approach starter’s orders on the first race of the May Festival at Chester Racecourse.

There are seven races due to be run at the historic course this afternoon starting at 1.50pm with the Stellar Group Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes and ending at 5.05pm with the Adaris Global Foreign Exchange Handicap.

But all eyes will be on the 3.35pm race - the 188BET Chester Cup - the feature race of the day.

We will be providing updates from what is happening in and around the course throughout the afternoon.