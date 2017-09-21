Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A successful independent deli-bar has been bought by Chester Race Company.

There had been rumours for a while that Ginger in Northgate Street was being targeted by the race company but now it’s official.

Jade Palmer, who has run the cool venue with mum Sandra, confirmed the sale on Facebook .

Jade said: “A bit of news...for those who haven’t already heard Chester’s worst kept secret! On 1st September I sold Ginger to lovely new owners. I’m truly flattered they totally bought into everything we have created and our legacy will remain with the same staff, same menu, same interior, same everything.

“This post is simply a huge thank you to every single one of our friends/family who supported Ginger – as a customer, spreading the word, sharing social media posts, you name it, you did it. You turned my crazy little idea into a successful business and for that I can’t thank you enough.”

Jade, who recently married and is pregnant with her first child, added: “Mum and I have been blessed beyond our wildest dreams with amazing customers, amazing staff, amazing suppliers and amazing new friends. But it’s time for me to move on and concentrate on being a mummy for now.

"I’m sad and ecstatic at the same time. These two weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster. For now, I’m still behind the bar helping our newbies settle so pop in to say hi (or bye!). Loadsa love xxx.”

Ginger opened almost two years in November 2015 in place of what was the Harvest Moon cafe.

Richard Thomas , chief executive of Chester Race Company, who confirmed the acquisition, said Ginger would continue to be run as an independent with Jade working alongside the new management until she goes on maternity leave. He hopes she will return after she has had her baby.

“Jade will be a big part of it going forward,” said Mr Thomas. He acknowledged trading conditions were difficult for everyone at the moment, adding: “You’ve got to be better than the next person.”

And the key was getting your venue on ‘the route’ followed by the discerning Chester customer.

“Ginger is on the route. People like it. It’s appreciated by a lot of people.”

Chester Race Company has expanded its portfolio into the pub and dining trade in recent years with the on site Restaurant 1539 and The White Horse, plus the recent purchase of The Watergate Inn at the front of the site – although ‘no decision’ has been taken over the future of The Watergate as part of planned improvements to the main entrance.

In Chester at large, the race company’s Horseradish venture runs events and weddings at Chester Town Hall . And Commonhall St Social is now proving extremely popular after a false start in its previous incarnation as The Weighing Room.