Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Racecourse has once again received Gold Standard status in the the Racehorse Owners Association awards.

Issued to 12 of Britain’s 61 racecourses, the award is measured by a range of factors, including the quality of racing and attendance figures.

Chester, alongside Ascot, Ayr, Cheltenham, Haydock Park and York, was considered to provide owners with the best raceday experience and will hold the award for the next 12 months.

Chester’s sister racecourse Bangor-on-Dee was also awarded Gold Standard status for the first time in the small racecourse category.

Chester Racecourse was the first racecourse to be awarded ‘Racecourse of the Year’ in 2015, retaining the title in 2016 and as newly crowned Gold Standard Award holders will now be in contention for this year’s accolade at the annual ROA Horseracing Awards, to be held in London on Thursday, December 7.

Chairman of the ROA’s Raceday Committee Alan Pickering said: “The competitive nature of the Gold Standard Award was seen to greater effect than ever before this year, with the closest finishes thus far.”

Chester Race Company chief executive Richard Thomas added: “To be recognised with a Gold Standard once again for Chester and for the first time, Bangor-on-Dee, is a fantastic acheivement.

“Chester Race Company has worked tirelessly to ensure the offering for owners remains at the pinnacle of our agenda and today’s rewards suggest our hard work is paying off at both tracks. We are indebted to the support of owners and our aim is to ensure every single visit is an enjoyable and rewarding experience, regardless of the race result.”