Following the tragic events that took place in Manchester on Monday evening and in line with the escalated security threat, Chester Racecourse is working collaboratively with the local police force and additional resource has been deployed to provide enhanced security at Saturday’s Roman Day race meeting.

Racegoers are advised that there will be enhanced security checks in place on arrival (including bag checking, car searches and body searches). Gates open at 11.30am and racegoers are advised to arrive early to allow extra time for entering the Racecourse as longer than usual queues are expected. Racegoers can visit the Chester Racecourse website for more information on planning their visit to the Racecourse - www.chester-races.co.uk

Chester Racecourse employ over 1,500 staff on racedays and any arising incident can be reported directly to a member of staff on raceday. Whilst this is the quickest way to report an incident, this weekend Chester Racecourse will enable a new texting service for racegoers aimed at promoting safety awareness on raceday, with direct access to the Chester Racecourse raceday safety team.

Should a racegoer wish to report an accident or concern to the raceday safety team, they will be able to text the new raceday reporting service number and the matter will be dealt with accordingly.

To use the service, racegoers can simply text HELP CHESTER followed by their enclosure location, point of interest if applicable and then the nature of the problem to 62277. This is service is free of charge to racegoers on raceday. Please think carefully before texting.

Chester Racecourse will endeavour to deal and resolve with all issues and complaints raised on raceday, but racegoers are also reminded that should a matter remain unresolved, it can be reported via email to enquiries@chester-races.com