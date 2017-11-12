Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester business community enjoyed a night of glitz and glamour at the racecourse at a prestigious annual awards ceremony.

Chester Racecourse played host to more than 300 guests for the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce Annual Ball and Recognition Awards 2017.

The compere for the evening was Dee 106.3 radio presenter Gavin Matthews. The awards were presented by each award sponsor, who thanked the finalists for their fantastic entries, before the winners of the different categories were announced.

With more than 100 entries from across West Cheshire and North Wales, the competition was extremely tight and the judges were extremely complimentary towards all entries.

The chamber had seven award categories that had three shortlisted finalists:

Power Solutions Award for Customer Excellence (sponsored by Power Solutions UK):

Winner: Lomani Luxury Travel. Runners-up: Ginger Pixie Photography; Think Cirrus.

Start-up of The Year Award (sponsored by Umbrella Marketing Team and Armadillo Events):

Winner: Maths of the Day. Runners-up: Protos Networks; The Language Guys.

Young Person/Apprentice of the Year Award (sponsored by Heyland Recruitment):

Winner: Jake Brown (NatWest Business Banking). Runners-up: Beth Faulker (DRB group); Jonathan Greenall (Urenco UK Limited).

Export and International Trade Award (sponsored by Excello Law):

Winner: Cimteq Limited. Runners-up: Lodge Initiatives Ltd; The Outreach Organisation Ltd.

Business Growth Award (sponsored by NatWest Business Banking):

Winner: Jackson Fire and Security Ltd. Runners-up: Edge Transport Ltd; Altimex Ltd and MJ Lighting Technology Ltd.

Made A Difference Award (sponsored by The Alternative Board):

Winner: Book at Bedtime Charity.

Members Choice Award (sponsored by Insignia Resourcing Limited):

Winner: Joe Joinson (Protos Networks). Runners-up: David Roberts (The Alternative Board); Richard Smith (The Wine School of Cheshire).

Business of the Year Award (sponsored by Ellis and Co Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers):

Winners: Edge Transport Ltd. Runners-up: CCP Building Products Limited; DRB Group.

Power Solutions (UK) Ltd were the headline sponsors for the dinner and awards, Damien Sansom, partnership development manager, said: “A big thank you to the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce for such and amazing awards night on Friday.

“Amazing for Power Solutions (UK) Ltd to headline sponsor such a prestigious event. Massive congratulations to all the winners.”

For more information regarding the WCNW Chamber of Commerce please visit wcnwchamber.org.uk.